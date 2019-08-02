Magazine subs from $5/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, Women’s Health, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a HOT Summer Magazine Sale from now through Monday. As usual we are seeing great deals on several of the most popular titles including Bon Appetit, GQ, Wired, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Golf Digest and many more from $5 per year. While there are a few titles to watch out for, most of the deals are matching the usual exclusive pricing. All the details are down below.

Wired magazine, for example, is now $4.95 per year. Regularly up to $25 per year, it is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto renewals. Be sure to manually cancel your subscription before Amazon automatically renews it at full price if you take that route.

Men’s Health, Dwell, Car and Driver and Motor Trend are all at great prices, but they are slightly above our usual exclusive offers. The Economist Magazine, is currently down to $52 per year, but you can grab it for $48 right here with our special code.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Here are our picks for the best new book releases to pick up in August and the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies. We also have Kindle E-readers at Prime Day pricing this weekend starting from $60.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

