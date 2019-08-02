Make grilled cheese sandwiches easily in this $16 toaster + more from $24

Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster for $15.99 Prime shipped. Also this price at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. It’s $25 at Bed Bath & Beyond while Macy’s has it for $30. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked there since the start of this year, when it was a dollar less. Sure, you could just make these cheesy sandwiches on the griddle, but this toaster makes the process a easier. With two toasting baskets, you can keep your hands safe and your sandwiches relatively in-tact. The toaster itself features pre-heat and defrost buttons as well as multiple levels of doneness. It would make a fun addition to a dorm room or office kitchen. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of Amazon reviews.

For double the price you can upgrade to the Deluxe model, which features extra wide slots so you can also load your sandwiches with ham, tomatoes, and other fixins.

If you’re seeking a more traditional option, however, we’ve also spotted the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Wide/Self-Centering-Slot Toaster $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. And first time Google Express customers can knock the total down to $24 with code JULY20SAVE at checkout. Regularly as much as $70, this is $5 below our previous mention on this Best Buy exclusive. Rated 4+ stars.

Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster:

The Nostalgia TCS2 grilled cheese sandwich toaster creates the perfect hot melted toasted cheese sandwich with no mess in minutes. The two removable grill toasting baskets holds sandwiches in place while cooking and have cool touch handles for easy removal. Make a standard grilled cheese or come up with your own creations, The possibilities are endless.

