Polk Audio Signa S2 Slim Sound Bar gets 25% discount to $150, more from $130

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy as part of its 3-day sale. Normally selling for $200, that saves you 25%, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is within $20 of the all-time low. This Bluetooth soundbar touts five full-range drivers, which when paired with the wireless subwoofer, are said to offer balanced, room-filling sound. Other I/O include HDMI, optical and a standard 3.5mm jack. Plus, Polk’s Voice Adjust technology is incorporated as well, which helps increase vocal clarity in whatever content you’re enjoying. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 925 shoppers. More below from $130.

Other notable soundbar deals:

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar features:

Experience incredible audio with this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system. Its Voice Adjust technology enhances the clarity of movie and TV show dialogs, and the Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding system provides an immersive experience. Feel the impact of deep sound effects with the wireless subwoofer of this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system.

