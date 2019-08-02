PS4 Slim 1TB Console with an extra DualShock for $250 shipped ($350+ value)

Walmart is now offering the 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim Console with an extra Sony Crystal DualShock Controller for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, the standard edition PS4 slim is now down to $250 at most retailers without the extra controller attached. The controller fetches an extra $50+ meaning you’re saving up to $100 with today’s deal. This is the best PS4 slim deal we can currently find. It includes all the usuals along with the bonus controller including a black DualShock 4 gamepad, charging cables, a 1TB hard drive and more. Head below for more PlayStation deal and details.

We also have some great deals running on the new Days of Play bundle at $250 and a solid PS4 Pro configuration with 2 games for just $340 shipped. Amazon’s HyperX gaming accessory sale has deals for every console and go score yourself some Free Madden NFL 20 goodies on Twitch Prime. Swing by this morning’s roundup for deep deals on PS4 games to fill up your new console too.

The all new lighter and slimmer PlayStation4 system has a 1TB hard drive for all of the greatest games, TV, music and more. Incredible Games You’ve come to the right place. Exclusive games take you on incredible journeys, from critically acclaimed indies to award-winning AAA hits. Endless Entertainment Something new and amazing is always in reach. Find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button via PlayStation entertainment options like PlayStation Vue and more.