Add Razer’s Ornata Expert Mechanical Keyboard to your setup for $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Expert Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard is paired with a magnetic wrist rest that snaps to the bottom to provide increased comfort. Mecha-membrane keys offer a “crisp tactile mechanical click.” Each key is individually backlit, opening the door to dynamic lighting effects. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair your new mechanical keyboard with Anker Gaming Mouse for $16. It’s equipped with RGB lighting, allowing you to customize color scheme in over 16 million different ways. Six levels of DPI provide plenty of accuracy variations.

Razer Ornata Expert features:

MECHA-MEMBRANE KEYS – Soft cushioned membrane rubber dome with a crisp tactile mechanical click

MID-HEIGHT KEYCAPS: Custom designed keycaps for quicker actuation without missing a single stroke

INDIVIDUALLY BACKLIT KEYS: Progammable keys with dynamic lighting effects

LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Ergonomic magnetic wrist rest for ultimate comfort

10-KEY ROLLOVER ANTI-GHOSTING: Perfectly execute up to ten commands at the same time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!