Add Razer’s Ornata Expert Mechanical Keyboard to your setup for $50 (Reg. $70)

- Aug. 2nd 2019 1:01 pm ET

$50
0

Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Expert Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard is paired with a magnetic wrist rest that snaps to the bottom to provide increased comfort. Mecha-membrane keys offer a “crisp tactile mechanical click.” Each key is individually backlit, opening the door to dynamic lighting effects. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair your new mechanical keyboard with Anker Gaming Mouse for $16. It’s equipped with RGB lighting, allowing you to customize color scheme in over 16 million different ways. Six levels of DPI provide plenty of accuracy variations.

Razer Ornata Expert features:

  • MECHA-MEMBRANE KEYS – Soft cushioned membrane rubber dome with a crisp tactile mechanical click
  • MID-HEIGHT KEYCAPS: Custom designed keycaps for quicker actuation without missing a single stroke
  • INDIVIDUALLY BACKLIT KEYS: Progammable keys with dynamic lighting effects
  • LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Ergonomic magnetic wrist rest for ultimate comfort
  • 10-KEY ROLLOVER ANTI-GHOSTING: Perfectly execute up to ten commands at the same time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author