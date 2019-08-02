Remove objects from photos with InPixio Photo Clip 9 Editor, now $30 (Orig. $50)

Ever taken a beautiful travel photo, only to discover some ugly litter or signpost in the frame? With InPixio Photo Clip 9 Editor, you can remove unwanted objects and people with ease. Right now, you can grab this powerful app for $29.99 (Orig. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

For most of us, paying for Photoshop is overkill. If you just want to clean up your vacation photos and polish your Instagram shots, InPixio should do nicely.

Available on Mac and Windows, the app allows you to draw around anything you want to remove. InPixio then intelligently fills that area so that it matches the background. The results are impressive, and the whole operation takes only a few moments.

Along with removing objects and people, InPixio lets you cut out and save specific parts of an image. This is useful if you want to create a digital collage or capture polished product photos. The software also provides a range of stylish backgrounds to work with.

It’s normally $49.99, but you can grab InPixio today for $29.99 with a choice of Windows and Mac versions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!