Free up your desk with Samsung’s 27-inch 1440p Space Monitor at $250 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Having originally sold for $400, you’ll more recently find it on sale for $370 at Samsung as well as for $330 at B&H. That saves you 33% and brings the price down to a new all-time low. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk that can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall and more. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Also at Amazon we’re seeing the LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K UHD Monitor for $365 shipped. Normally $500, it’s been dropping in price over the past week and is now down to a new all-time low. Rated 4/5 stars from over 125 customers.

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Acer’s Curved 31.5-inch WQHD Monitor on sale for $299 (Save $70).

Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor features:

Keep your desktop free from clutter while still enjoying exceptional picture quality with this Samsung 27-inch monitor. The space-saving design attaches to the back of your desk for a more unique setup, and the WQHD resolution delivers crisp, clear images. With a slim panel and three-sided bezel-less design, this Samsung 27-inch monitor is perfect on its own or as part of a multidisplay configuration.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!