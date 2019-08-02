Bring home SanDisk’s Extreme 900 Portable 480GB SSD at a new low of $181.50

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk Extreme 900 Portable 480GB Solid State Drive for $181.69 shipped. Normally selling for $230, that’s good for an over 21% discount, is $18 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Headlining the Extreme 900 SSD’s list of features, a USB-C port brings 850MBps transfer speeds into the mix for snappy file transfers. And with a durable sleek aluminum casing, this drive is ready to accompany you throughout the day and is a must for on-the-go workstations and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More info below.

Those who are willing to take a hit on transfer speeds can save a notable amount of cash by opting for the standard Extreme SSD. SanDisk’s 500GB option sports 550MBps speeds, but with an $90 price tag.

We’re also still seeing WD’s 512GB My Passport Portable USB-C SSD at $70 (Reg. $100).

SanDisk Extreme 900 Portable 480GB SSD features:

Looking for serious storage speeds for your photos, videos and files? The SanDisk Extreme 900 portable SSD delivers up to 9x faster speeds than a portable hard drive in up to 1.92TB capacities to move your massive files in seconds. Working directly on the drive is more efficient too with faster access times. With solid state technology, there are no moving parts to break or overheat.

