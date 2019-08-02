Sperry’s Summer Friday Sale is back! Find sneakers for men and women at $40

Today only, Sperry’s Summer Friday Sale is back with all sneakers for $40 with code FRIYAY at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Bahama II Oxford Shirt Sneakers that are available for $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These sneakers are casual, designed for comfort and will look great with shorts or jeans alike. This is also a great option for back to school. Best of all, their slip-on design will get you through the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry’s Flash Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striper II CVO Oxford Shirt Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Oxford Shirt Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II Slip On Oxford Shirt Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II Twin Gore Saltwashed Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II Salt Washed Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Slip On Pride Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Vibe Checkered Lace Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Vibe Gingham Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Knot Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Captain’s CVO Pride Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
