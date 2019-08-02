Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy from $15, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

- Aug. 2nd 2019 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Owlboy on Nintendo Switch in physical form for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked in physical form and within a couple bucks of the digital low. PS4 gamers can also score this one from under $15 Prime shipped right now as well. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Terraria for Switch pre-orders, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-orders, hundreds of digital PlayStation game deals and many more down below. 

More game/console deals:

