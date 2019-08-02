Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy from $15, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Owlboy on Nintendo Switch in physical form for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25 and still fetching as much on the eShop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked in physical form and within a couple bucks of the digital low. PS4 gamers can also score this one from under $15 Prime shipped right now as well. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Terraria for Switch pre-orders, Final Fantasy VII: Remake pre-orders, hundreds of digital PlayStation game deals and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Knack 2 $12 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $50 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Days Gone on PS4 for $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Banner Saga Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Matched at Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
