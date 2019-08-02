Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Unlox, Bleaker Predicklement, more

- Aug. 2nd 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Unlox, Shakespeare Pro, A Bleaker Predicklement, Age of Rivals and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: National Weather Forecast Data: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unlox: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: logi. – Logic Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shakespeare Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Check Check – Checklists: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: AmpliTube: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: AmpliTube for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy from $15, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Roll For It!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard