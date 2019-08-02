Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Unlox, Bleaker Predicklement, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Unlox, Shakespeare Pro, A Bleaker Predicklement, Age of Rivals and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: National Weather Forecast Data: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unlox: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: logi. – Logic Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shakespeare Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Check Check – Checklists: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: AmpliTube: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: AmpliTube for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy from $15, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Roll For It!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!