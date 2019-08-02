TOSOT’s highly-rated dehumidifiers start from $145 for today only (Reg. $200+)

Today only, Woot is offering the TOSOT 30 Pint Dehumidifier for $144.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. This model is regularly $200 or more, although you can get it for $180 right now on Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous Gold Box mention and is the best we can find. The 30 pint model is designed to keep rooms at up to 1,500 square feet comfortable by removing unwanted moisture. It is an Energy Star-rated product to save you cash on power bills and includes a gravity drain hose connection option that will eliminate the need to empty the collected water manually, if you choose. Rated 4+ stars from 720 Amazon customers. Head below for deals on larger models and more.

Also part of today’s Woot sale, you’ll find deals on the 50 and 70 pint models (up to 4,500 square feet of coverage) starting from $170 Prime shipped. Both carry solid ratings and are at the lowest price we can find. However, if you’re just looking for something to make a smaller, personal space comfortable, check out this mini dehumidifier at just $37 shipped on Amazon. It’s only going to cover your immediate area, but it is also more than $100 less.

TOSOT 30 Pint Dehumidifier:

The TOSOT 30 Pint Dehumidifier is perfect for bathrooms or other smaller-sized rooms. In one day you can remove up to 30 pints (4 gallons) of moisture from your home. You can also use the gravity drain hose connection to empty water into your sump pump or floor drain, eliminating the need to empty the collected water by hand every few hours.

