Expand your Alexa setup with 3 TP-Link Smart Light Switches for $90 ($30 off)

Amazon offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS220P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches for $89.99 shipped. That knocks $30 off the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, a single switch is on sale for $35. TP-Link’s in-wall light switches work without an external hub, making them ideal for those just diving into a smart home setup. These options also work with Alexa and Assistant, can be scheduled and integrate with the Kasa smart home ecosystem. Over 4,460 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If an in-wall option just doesn’t work for your setup, right now you can grab a two-pack of TP-Link HS103P2 Smart Plugs for $24. These plugs boast the same features as the in-wall switches, but can control anything from lights to coffee makers and more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches features:

With the smart Wi-Fi dimmer, you can control the ambiance of any space with the push of a button. A quick tap of the switch toggles lighting to the previous level and built-in up & down dimmer buttons let you fine tune lighting to match your mood or activity.

