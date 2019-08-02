Upgrade your home theater with a refurb Vizio Soundbar for $149 (Orig. $170)

Great audio makes a big difference when you’re watching a movie or listening to your favorite band. The Vizio SmartCast Soundbar Set lets you experience movie theater sound at home, with 50 Hz advanced audio technology. You can get a certified refurbished set now for $149 (Orig. $169.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

This audio set comes in four parts: a 36-inch soundbar, two satellite speakers and a powerful subwoofer. In combination, they deliver impressive sound.

How impressive? This system can pump out 101 decibels with almost no distortion. When you’re watching movies, that means you feel every shell landing on the fictional battlefield.

In spite of all that power, Visio SmartCast also provides great detail. You can hear even the faintest whisper and experience the subtle sounds of live music. That’s just as well, because this Visio system lets you stream video and audio content via Google Chromecast.

Unlike many other home theater systems, Visio SmartCast won’t take up the whole room. The soundbar fits under your TV, and the other speakers are fairly compact. They all look pretty sleek, too.

Order the Vizio SmartCast Soundbar for $149 to get this refurbished set, worth $169.99.

