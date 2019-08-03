Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill and Fry Pan Bundle now $28 (Reg. $40) + more from $5

Today only, Woot discounts a selection of Cuisinart kitchenware and dinnerware from $5. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Certainly give this sale a look if your kitchen is in need of a refresh. One standout is the Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 9.25-inch Square Grill and 10-inch Round Fry Pan Bundle for $27.99. It goes for $40 at Amazon, where it has never dipped in price. This set is perfect if you want to prepare an entree plus a side dish. For peace of mind, a lifetime warranty applies. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers. More top picks after the jump.

More top picks from this sale:

Whether you just moved to a new home or have to get some last-minute essentials for your new dorm, our Home Goods Guide has everything you need to set up your kitchen, from indoor grills to grilled cheese toasters.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Square Grill & Fry Pan:

Constructed to last, Cuisinart pre-seasoned cast iron is ideal for a variety of cooking methods – from frying, grilling, and braising, to baking, searing, and sautéing! our heavyweight, durable cast iron construction provides optimal heat retention and is ideal for high-temperature cooking in the oven, on the grill, or on all stovetops, including induction. Ready-to-use, this cast iron cookware comes pre-seasoned with a smooth interior and exterior surface for easy release, and is easy to keep seasoned with minimal oil. Sturdy handles provide secure lifting and perfect balance.

