Stay organized with this set of 3 eBags packing cubes at $15 (50% off)

eBags via Amazon is offering its Classic Packing Cubes 3-pack in Peony or Aquamarine for $14.99 Prime shipped. While you’ll find them for the same price at eBags direct, free shipping applies on orders over $49. (Without Prime at Amazon, the minimum for free shipping is $25.) Regularly around $30, this is the best we’ve seen for either color from Amazon. Keep your essentials organized and create extra space in your luggage for all of those souvenirs you’re planning on taking home with you. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 shoppers.

If you’re bringing a nicer pair of shoes along, protect them from scuffs with a set of two Travelon Shoe Bags for $10. They’re made of fleece.

Don’t forget that we also have a deal on Samsonite Freeform Hardside Medium Luggage for $109, if your current travel bag has seen better days.

eBags Classic Packing Cubes 3-pack:

SUPERIOR QUALITY: Highest construction standards utilized, making it a customer-favorite, packing cube of choice. Includes premium self-healing zippers with corded pulls for a lifetime of opening and closing.

DURABLE & CONVENIENT: Interior seams fully finished for durability and soft mesh tops won’t damage delicate fabrics or dress clothes. Mesh allows for easy identification – no more digging around!

STAY ORGANIZED: eBags travel packing cubes make the best possible use of valuable packing space and keep everything contained. No more wrinkled clothes and gain more room in your luggage.

