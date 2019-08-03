eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems are up to 50% off, priced from $99

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the eero Pro WiFi System for $299 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to mesh, eero is the brand to beat. For most tech enthusiasts, it’s the brand that first comes to mind and that’s primarily due to the fact that the brand has been a top-tier innovator in the mesh Wi-Fi space. One of the ways it does this is with an optional eero Plus subscription that bundles Ecrypt.me VPN, 1Password, ad blocking, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find alternative bundles that may be a better fit for your space’s square footage.

More eero Systems on sale:

When it comes to alternatives, the $259 Google Wi-Fi System is probably its closest competitor. It’s what I use, and found the setup process to be extremely simple and performance to be solid. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 6,500 Amazon shoppers.

eero Pro WiFi System features:

WiFi for your entire home – Uses a Tri-band radio signal (1 x 2.4Ghz and 2 x 5Ghz) to cover the home with WiFi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac for all of your devices.

2x as fast as the original – With 2×2 MU-MIMO and beamforming, eero 2nd Generation improves coverage with more powerful hardware. Plus, it’s backwards compatible with 1st generation eeros.

Next-generation mesh network – eero’s technology knows the signal strength between each eero in your home and optimizes the path from your connected device to the internet.

Control in your hands – See what’s happening, check device usage, share your WiFi, and get started in under 10 minutes. All with eero’s mobile app.

