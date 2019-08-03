Amazon has print magazine subscriptions like Family Handyman from $1.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering print magazine subscriptions from $1.50. Our favorite is a 6-month subscription to Family Handyman for just $1.50. For comparison, our last mention was a 12-month digital subscription for $3.75, and it currently goes for $5 on Kindle. This magazine is perfect for the handyman who’s looking for work on some new projects. Plus, with a print subscription, you’ll be able to keep the pages of your inspiration forever. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

More of a comic fan? You can currently save up to 67% on Marvel Carnage digital graphic novels at ComiXology from $1. This is perfect for catching up on Carnage before the next Venom movie comes out. Not sure what ComiXology is? We’ve got a handy getting started guide to help you out.

Family Handyman:

The #1 magazine for Do-it-yourself homeowners. Step-by-step maintenance, repair and improvement projects, plus tool skills, DIY tips, and product buying advice. Lots of great ideas on storage, weekend projects, improving your yard, woodworking, and decor. Cut the cost of owning a home and enjoy the satisfaction of doing it yourself!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!