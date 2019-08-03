Pocket Sony’s Pico Projector for $249 at Amazon (Reg. up to $399)

Focus Camera LLC via Amazon is offering the Sony Portable Pico Projector (MPCD1) for $249 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. This projector sports a 480p resolution that can create up to a 120-inch display. HDMI connectivity allows you to take your favorite consoles or streaming devices on the go. A built-in rechargeable battery yields two hours of runtime, providing enough headroom to watch a full movie. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If pocket-ability isn’t of major concern, check out Anker’s Nebula Prizm for $65 when clipping the on-page coupon. The recommended projection size is 80-inches, providing a screen that’s much larger than the average television without a hefty price tag.

Sony Portable Pico Projector features:

Take the show on the road with the Sony 105-Lumen WVGA DLP Pico Projector. It can project an image up to 120″ diagonal from roughly 11.3′ away, or a 40″ image from just 3.8′ away. It provides an 854 x 480 native resolution and up to 105 lumens of brightness for use in environments where ambient light can be kept to a minimum.

The MP-CD1 has a built-in 2-hour rechargeable battery for use nearly anywhere. It features an HDMI input with MHL compatibility for connecting your compatible portable devices. Weighing under 10 oz, the MP-CD1 is easy to tote around in its included carrying case. An HDMI cable is also included for added convenience.

