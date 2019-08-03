Take your DIY creativity to the next level w/ a CNC router: $190 (Reg. $240)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Genmitsu CNC 3018-PRO Router Kit at $189.99 shipped. This is down from its $240 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re a DIYer, like our very own Simon Walsh, then a router kit is perfect for you. Your working area is actually quite large, measuring 300x180x45mm (or 11.8x7x1.75-inches), further expanding your creative possibilities. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather jump into the wide world of 3D printing, then check out the Monoprice Mini Delta 3D Printer for $160 shipped. This is perfect for those who just want to get their feet wet with 3D printing. Looking for something else? We’ve got our favorite 3D printers right here, and we even have a handy getting started guide where we walk you through what software to use and give some ideas to get you going.

Genmitsu CNC Router Kit features:

Genmitsu CNC 3018-PRO is an upgraded version of 3018

All components do not need to be positioned, which greatly reduces the difficulty of assembly and improves the working accuracy

With an integrated mainboard and custom software, communication between the software and hardware is seamless by design

The Genmitsu uses Grbl, high performance, open-source software for controlling movement, and runs on Arduino.

Capable of cutting all types of plastics, soft aluminum, woods, acrylics, PVCs, and PCBs, the Genmitsu can be used on a wide range of projects and materials.

