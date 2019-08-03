Twelve South HiRise for iPhone receives a 20% price drop: $16 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise for iPhone/iPad at $15.89 shipped. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we see right now. Having owned various pieces of Twelve South gear over the years, I can vouch that it tends to sport high quality materials and craftsmanship. HiRise for iPhone is no exception. It’s comprised of aluminum and comes with an MFi charging cable for topping off an iPhone, iPad, Siri Remote, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

With nearly every modern iPhone now supporting Qi, it’s worth considering AUKEY’s USB-C Wireless Charger for $10. Speeds won’t be as fast as using a traditional cable, but that doesn’t matter at night when there’s more than enough time to top off a smartphone.

Twelve South HiRise for iPhone features:

Use HiRise at your desk to keep iPhone charged while using your favorite apps, or place on your nightstand as the perfect bedside alarm clock

Includes MFi-Certified Lightning and Micro-USB cables for charging your Phone/iPad or any Micro-USB powered device including iPhone backup battery cases

Showcases and elevates your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction while using video calling apps like FaceTime or Skype

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!