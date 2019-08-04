Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones offer Apple’s W1 chip, more for $160 shipped

- Aug. 4th 2019 2:15 pm ET

$160
0

Amazon offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in various colors for $159.99 shipped. That’s up to 20% off and the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Best Buy is currently matching this offer. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect long listening sessions thanks to built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Don’t miss my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
  • Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$160

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp