Save $170 on eufy’s new RoboVac Hybrid Vacuum and Mop at $380, more from $180

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome (an Anker-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped. Having just been released last week, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it on sale and good for a $170 discount from the usual $550 price tag. The L70 Hybrid marks eufy’s first robotic vacuum that features mopping capabilities as well as an integrated laser mapping navigation system. It also sports a 2.5-hour runtime, 2,200Pa suction and smartphone control. Ratings are still coming in, but eufy robotic vacuums are well-reviewed overall and we’ve taken a hands-on look at other releases from the brand. More below.

Also on sale in today’s Gold Box is the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Normally $270, today’s offer saves you $90 and brings the price down to match our previous mention. This robotic vacuum ditches both the mopping and mapping features and only rocks a 100-minute cleaning time. Though for those in search of a more budget-conscious way to automate their home’s cleaning, this is a notable solution. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,200 customers.

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid features:

iPath Laser Navigation – Increased efficiency and prolonged 2.5-hour run-time achieved through the all-new, upgraded navigation system.

AI Map Technology for Maximum Precision – Real-time mapping allows for customized target cleaning that fits your home. Set virtual boundaries, right from your phone, to exclude the areas in which cleaning is not required.

Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop – Vacuum multi-surfaces and mop hard-floors for a deeper clean that will leave your floors sparkling!

Brains and Brawn – 2200Pa of ultra-strong suction power combined with advanced sensors allow for thorough cleaning throughout your home. Safe upstairs and cleans only where you want it to.

