Expand your smart home on a budget with these $13 TP-Link Smart Plugs

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS103 Smart Plug Plug Lite for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $18, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. If you have an Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home, quickly expand your setup with these affordable TP-Link plugs. Notable features include voice control, automatic scheduling, and support for both iOS and Android apps. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drop the smartphone functionality and add a best-selling plug-in timer for the same price. This model is ideal for automating lights in your home, both for security and to cut down on energy costs.

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite features:

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

VOICE CONTROL Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience

EASY CONTROL Control light duty plug in electronics with loads up to 10A (ie. lamps, TVs, stereos, etc.)

KASA SCENES and SCHEDULES Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button

NOTE: Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi Fi network connection

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!