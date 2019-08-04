Grab WD’s 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $121, one of its best prices ever

Amazon currently offers the WD 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $121.09 shipped. That’s good for a $19 discount from the going rate at Amazon and is $4 under our previous mention. Today’s price cut is also $9 less than Best Buy’s current 8TB easystore drive sale and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a hard drive with this storage capacity. WD’s 8TB Elements model features hard drives with nearly identical specs to the company’s Red drives. They’re made for use in NAS and other storage systems, meaning you’re getting one of the most reliable drives on the market to store movies, photos and other files. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

If you don’t need 8TB of storage but don’t want to miss out on the WD’s high-quality drives, you can pick up the 6TB version for $104 at Amazon.

WD 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 8TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter and may be reformatted for use with macOS Sierra and High Sierra. Also included is a USB cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!