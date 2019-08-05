Save up to 15% on AmazonBasics’ latest products like containers, chairs, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 15% off its latest AmazonBasics products. Our favorite is the Tritan 10-piece Locking Food Storage Container Set for $12.74 Prime shipped. This is 15% off its going rate and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This is a great way to keep your food fresh yet still see what’s in your fridge, or use them in your pantry to keep dry goods from going bad while keeping everything organized. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here or head below for more of our top picks.
Other top picks:
- Blinds Duster: $6 (15% off)
- Contemporary Square Deadbolt: $20 (16% off)
- Classic Faux Leather Extra Padded Recliner: $238 (15% off)
- …and more…
AmazonBasics Locking Food Storage Container features:
- 10-piece set of (5) clear plastic food storage containers with (5) locking lids
- Set includes (2) 1.3-cup containers with lids, (2) 3.2-cup containers with lids, and (1) 9.6-cup container with lid
- Ideal for storing leftovers, dry goods, fresh ingredients, school or work lunches, and more
- Locking lids provide an air-tight, leak-proof seal, making it safe to transport soup, sauces, and other liquids
- Durable tritan plastic construction does not retain food odors or stains
