Build a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $86 Converter at a new low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for $85.89 shipped. Typically selling for $150, it’s been slipping in price over the past week. Today’s offer brings it down to $31 less than our previous mention and to a new all-time low. Amazon’s in-house standing desk converter can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20 inches. The desktop has plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. It also has built-in cable management features. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk; sits 2 inches above table/desktop at the lowest position and is height adjustable from 2.5 to 20 inches

Easy to use – simply release the hand-brake lever to position desk converter to the desired height; counter-balance mechanism ensures effortless adjustments

