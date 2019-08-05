Take 30% off the ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 700 Gaming Headset at $152, more

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 700 Virtual 7.1 LED Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $151.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $220, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $18 under the last price drop and marks a new all-time low. Featuring virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, this Bluetooth gaming headset is powered by dual 50mm ASUS Essence drivers. It’s compatible with PS4, PC, smartphones and much more. To complete the package, you’ll find Aura Sync RGB Lighting. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of shoppers. More below from $70.

Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset in White for $69.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The VOID Pro gaming headset pairs dual 50mm neodymium drivers with a wireless design, RGB accent lighting, 16 hours of battery life and more. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone as well as low-latency Dolby 7.1-Channel Surround Sound audio. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 700 Gaming Headset features:

The Republic of Gamers Strix Fusion 700 Gaming Headset from ASUS is designed to address the performance, connectivity, and comfort needs of gamers. It features 50mm neodymium magnet drivers with protein leather and fabric mesh hybrid ear cushions in an over-ear design for comfort and sound insulation. When you need to talk to your teammates or enemies, simply flip down the built-in boom mic and flip it back up to mute it. Aesthetics-wise, it’s built with ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting and simple/clean-looking earcups, one of which supports touch controls that provide you with convenient multimedia functions using standard swipe and tap gestures.

