Save 20% on Audio-Technica’s ATHM40x Pro Studio Monitor Headphones at $79

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones for $79 shipped. You’ll also find them at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $99, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention as the best price this year. For comparison, today’s price cut comes within $5 of the 2018 Black Friday offer. Based around 40mm drivers, this pair of cans is tuned to accomplish “incredibly accurate sound monitoring across the entire frequency range.” The design is rounded out by a professional-grade earpad and headband for comfort during extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,960 customers.

Save even more by opting for a pair of Audio-Technica’s lower-end ATH-M20x Monitor Headphones at $49. You’ll be ditching the more premium audio array and fidelity, but still be able to enjoy the brand’s overall quality.

Audio-Technica ATHM40x Headphones features:

The black ATH-M40x Monitor Headphones from Audio Technica are designed for use in studio tracking and mixing and well as for DJ monitoring applications. They feature 40mm Neodymium drivers with copper-clad aluminum voice coils tuned for a flat response. The headphones have a circumaural, around-the-ear design that provides sound isolation in loud environments. The ear cups on the ATH-M40x can be swiveled up to 90 degrees, allowing for single-ear monitoring.

