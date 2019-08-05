BenQ’s 32-inch DesignVue Monitor packs 100% sRGB coverage: $400 (20% off), more

- Aug. 5th 2019 12:01 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the BenQ PD3200Q 32-inch 1440p DesignVue Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Usually selling for $500, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first major price drops we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 32-inch 1440p panel, this monitor also rocks 100% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum. There’s also a built-in KVM switch, which makes it easy to control two different computers from this single display with a single set of peripherals. You’ll also find a triage of DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI inputs. Over 120 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon is the MSI 32-inch RGB Non-Glare 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $379.99 shipped. Typically selling for $450, that’s good for a $70 discount and is a new Amazon low. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable monitor deals:

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

BenQ 32-inch 1440p DesignVue Monitor features:

Take advantage enhanced color accuracy and a variety of viewing modes with the PD3200Q 32″ 16:9 QHD LCD Monitor from BenQ. This QHD monitor supports 100% Rec 709 and the sRGB color space supports Darkroom, CAD/CAM, and Animation display modes. A built-in KVM switch makes it easy to control two different computers from this single display using a single mouse and keyboard to control everything. Additionally, the PD3200Q features DualView mode to display content in different viewing modes such as sRGB and CAD/CAM alongside one another.

