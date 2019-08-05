Save 30% on a Brita 10-cup water filter pitcher, now $28 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Brita Monterey 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with Longlasting Filter for $27.99 shipped. This is down from its $40 going rate at Walmart, $35 sale price at Target, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have a built-in filter in your fridge, then this is a must. There’s nothing like a refreshing glass of filtered water in the summer. Plus, the longlasting filter will go for 6 months before it needs to be replaced. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Get an extra year’s worth of filters for just $20 Prime shipped, or $10 each. This gives you a total of 18 months of pure water when combined with the included filter. Plus, you’ll never go too long (or short) between filter changes thanks to Brita’s built-in reminder.

Brita Monterey Water Filter Pitcher features:

Large water pitcher: This large, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The compact design easily fits on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. Height 11″; width 6. 1″; length/Depth 10. 9″; weight 2. 6 pounds

Reduces lead: the BPA-free long-lasting filter is certified by WQA to reduce 99% of lead, chlorine (taste and odor), cadmium, mercury, benzene, asbestos and more found in tap water for cleaner, great tasting water. Contaminants reduced may not be in all users’ Water

Filter change reminder: only Brita filters are certified to reduce contaminants in Brita pitchers. For optimum performance, A helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced

Reduce waste & save: one Brita long-lasting filter can replace 900 standard 16 oz. Water bottles. You’ll stay hydrated, save money, and reduce plastic waste

Long lasting: The long-lasting filter lasts 6 months. That’s 4x longer compared to Pur lead reduction 30 gallon filter life and Zero Water 15 gallon filter life

