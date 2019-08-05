Brother’s AirPrint/Google Cloud Print AiO is down to $80 (Reg. $100+)

B&H Photo is offering the Brother AirPrint All-In-One Monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2395DW) for $79.99 shipped. Normally $120 at retailers like Walmart, it’s currently $100 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is the previous all-time low we’ve tracked. This printer packs both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, which will easily allow you to turn digital documents physical with a few simple taps or clicks. Plus, laser printers spit out pages that are almost completely dry, helping to avoid smudges. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the AiO design and AirPrint capability and save a few bucks. Brother’s Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing (HL-L2300D) will run you $60 shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. This is a great way to save $20 while still enjoying the benefits of laser printing.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? The Canon PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Color Printer (MG3620) is $40 shipped. This inkjet-based printer offers AirPrint and Google Cloud Print like the above all-in-one but doesn’t use laser technology. This means that while you’ll gain color printing abilities, pages printed with inkjet technology will stay wetter for a little longer. Plus, inkjet refills are generally a bit more expensive than its laser counterparts.

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer features:

ENGINEERED FOR CONVENIENCE – This new Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is conveniently equipped with a flatbed scan glass for quick copying and scanning. Mobile Device Compatibility – AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace

OPTIMIZED FOR EFFICIENCY – Engineered with new features, the HL-L2395DW laser printer (replacement for the HLL2380DW) and has been optimized for efficiency, allowing you to print up to 36 pages per minute

