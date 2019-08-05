Columbia’s PFG Baseball Hat drops to $15 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $24)

Amazon is currently offering the unisex Columbia PFG Flat Brim Ball Cap in Black for $14.90 Prime shipped. Regularly $24, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hat features a breathable mesh backing for comfort and breathability. It’s also very stylish and modern with its sleek black exterior. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Another great accessory from Columbia that you can check out at Amazon is the RFID Blocking Hardcase Wallet for $9.50. It’s designed to fit right into your back pocket. It also has RFID technology to keep your credit cards secure from identity theft. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Columbia PFG Brim Ball Cap features:

CLASSIC COMFORT: Columbia’s Unisex PFG Mesh Snap Flat Brim Ball Cap features a classic fit that provides comfort for long fishing days to casual wear

STYLISH DETAILS: A PFG logo patch adds style and character to this fishing hat

VENTILATED BACK: A ventilated back adds breathability for comfortable wear no matter the temperature

QUALITY FABRIC: This fishing hat is crafted of soft, quality fabric for comfortable, form-fitting wear

VERSATILE: Comfortable and breathable with subtle style, this unisex fishing hat is perfect from long days out on the water to casual days outside

