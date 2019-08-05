DJI’s Osmo Action Cam with front screen has never been lower: $271 (Reg. $349)

Adorama Camera via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera for $271.15 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $349, and on sale for $320 at Best Buy right now, this beats our last mention of $279.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. The DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera sports a front-facing display, so you can easily see where it’s aimed while taking selfies. This is a huge leg up over GoPro, offering you greater versatility when using the camera. Plus, it shoots 4K60, meaning you’ll be able to capture the highest-quality content possible. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

The GoPro HERO7 White would be a great alternative for those on more of a budget. It comes in at $174 right now on sale, with the discount reflecting in your cart. The HERO7 White shoots 1080p video and is waterproof out-of-the-box, allowing you to take it everywhere you go without using an external case. You’ll lose out on the front-facing display and 4K60 recording here, but GoPro is one of the best names in the business.

If you don’t mind sacrificing the GoPro or DJI namesake, opt for the AKASO EK7000 4K Action Camera at $60 shipped on Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there, comes with a waterproof case, and will make capturing your summer or fall adventures a breeze. The main thing you’ll be sacrificing here is built-in waterproofing, but it does capture 4K, which is higher-quality than the above HERO7 White.

No matter which action camera you pick up, grab this 128GB Samsung microSD Card for $19.50 Prime shipped. It’ll let you store hours of footage in one convenient place and transferring to your computer will be super simple thanks to the included adapter.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!