Score a $90 discount on ECOVACS’ new DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum at $190

- Aug. 5th 2019 9:38 am ET

Get this deal
$280 $190
0

Amazon offer the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, that’s good for a $90 discount, comes within $20 of the Prime Day mention for the Amazon low and is the third-best discount we’ve seen to date. As one of ECOVACS’ latest releases, this robotic vacuum debuted back in June. It features a 110-minute runtime. The DEEBOT 500 also works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled cleaning. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 100 shoppers.

If you don’t want a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $130 when you clip the on-page coupon. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further. And at $60 less, you’ll pocket even more savings.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)
  • Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc
  • Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes
  • A longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$280 $190

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories ECOVACS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go