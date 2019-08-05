Score a $90 discount on ECOVACS’ new DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum at $190

Amazon offer the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, that’s good for a $90 discount, comes within $20 of the Prime Day mention for the Amazon low and is the third-best discount we’ve seen to date. As one of ECOVACS’ latest releases, this robotic vacuum debuted back in June. It features a 110-minute runtime. The DEEBOT 500 also works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled cleaning. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 100 shoppers.

If you don’t want a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $130 when you clip the on-page coupon. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further. And at $60 less, you’ll pocket even more savings.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc

Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes

A longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean

