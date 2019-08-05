GAP Factory cuts 40% to 70% off sitewide with steals from just $8

GAP Factory is offering 40% to 70% off everything and an extra 40% off clearance with code SUMMER at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s Open-Front Cardigan will be a staple in your wardrobe and it’s on sale for just $9, which is down from its original rate of $40. This cardigan can be layered over T-shirts, tank tops and much more. Plus, it comes in neutral color options that you can wear all year long. I also love cardigans because you can style them with jeans, shorts, leggings, skirts or slacks. Find the rest of our top picks from Gap Factory below.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

