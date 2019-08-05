This DC air compressor is a must for airing up bikes, basketballs, more at $15

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital 12V DC Air Compressor/Tire Inflator for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code BS4F4CY8 at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Whether you need to pump up a bike tire, basketball, or your car’s tire, doing so by hand is never fun. This air compressor plugs into your car’s DC port, allowing you to easily pump up anything you need without extension cords. Rated 4/5 stars.

This tire pressure gauge is a must-have travel accessory for $6.50 Prime shipped. If you find yourself pumping up a low tire, checking its pressure is crucial to getting good gas mileage and proper tire wear. This gauge will easily sit in your car door, ready for whatever situation you may need to use it in.

GOOLOO Digital 12V DC Air Compressor features:

You can preset a pressure and the tire inflator will automatically shut off when the proper tire pressure is reached. The max Pressure of the tire inflator can reach up to 150 PSI. It makes inflating low and flat tires in emergency easier and more convenient. Once turned on the tire inflator, the bright LCD backlight display is lighted, which is convenient for night vision. Pressure Gauge Display of the air compressor: PSI, KPA, BAR. The figures will also be easy to read when exposed under the sun with the digital display screen.

