Kate Spade handbags, shoes, smart watches and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Kate Spade Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select handbags, shoes, accessories and apparel. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Leather Shoulder Bag is perfect option for everyday wear. It comes in two versatile color options and it has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. It also has two straps that can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody. This bag also includes a zipper to keep all of your essentials secure. Best of all, it’s on sale for $200, which is 50% off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Medium Satchel $180 (Orig. $359)
- Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag $125 (Orig. $249)
- Hartley Quilted Nylon Backpack $115 (Orig. $228)
- Leather Shoulder Bag $200 (Orig. $399)
- Jacalyn Leather Shoulder Bag $175 (Orig. $348)
- Belted Coat $160 (Orig. $318)
- Holly Block Heel Bootie $150 (Orig. $298)
- Scallop Bracelet Touchscreen Watch $190 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
