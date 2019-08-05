Kate Spade handbags, shoes, smart watches and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Kate Spade Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select handbags, shoes, accessories and apparel. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Leather Shoulder Bag is perfect option for everyday wear. It comes in two versatile color options and it has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. It also has two straps that can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody. This bag also includes a zipper to keep all of your essentials secure. Best of all, it’s on sale for $200, which is 50% off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below.

Our top picks for women include:

