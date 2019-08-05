Levi’s Back to School Event offers up to 40% off select styles from $30

For a limited time only, Levi’s Back to School Sale offers up to 40% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale and they’re available at $50, which is $20 off the original rate. These jeans feature a modern fit and the hem can easily be rolled for a comfortable fit. With over 300 reviews, they are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans in10 color options. They also feature a high-waist for a flattering fit. These jeans are currently on sale for $36, which is down from their original rate of $60. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

