Get cooking with the Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set for $52 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers the Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set for $52.32 shipped. It goes for $100 at Overstock. Amazon had been charging around $70 before this drop to the all-time low there. This set is perfect for those who are settling into their own space for the very first time. It includes a griddle, skillet, grill pan, handle mitt, pot holder, and two scrapers. Prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner in these cast-iron pans — no need to worry about delivery. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 Amazon shoppers.

If you don’t need quite that much to get your kitchen started, save some cash with the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 2-piece Cookware Set for $30. It comes with 10-inch and 6.5-inch skillets. Want to keep them in good shape? Pick up the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit at $15. This includes seasoning spray, a pan scraper, scrub brush, and hot handle holder.

Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set:

Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware Set includes 10.5″ Griddle, 10.25″ Skillet, 10.25″ Grill Pan, 6″ Red Silicone Pot Holder, Red Silicone Handle Mitt, Red Pan Scraper and Black Grill Pan Scraper.

Cast iron is at home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; great for induction cooktops.

Silicone accessories are dishwasher safe and heat resistant.

