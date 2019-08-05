Get cooking with the Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set for $52 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon offers the Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set for $52.32 shipped. It goes for $100 at Overstock. Amazon had been charging around $70 before this drop to the all-time low there. This set is perfect for those who are settling into their own space for the very first time. It includes a griddle, skillet, grill pan, handle mitt, pot holder, and two scrapers. Prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner in these cast-iron pans — no need to worry about delivery. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 Amazon shoppers.
If you don’t need quite that much to get your kitchen started, save some cash with the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 2-piece Cookware Set for $30. It comes with 10-inch and 6.5-inch skillets. Want to keep them in good shape? Pick up the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit at $15. This includes seasoning spray, a pan scraper, scrub brush, and hot handle holder.
Lodge 7-piece Essential Pan Set:
- Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware Set includes 10.5″ Griddle, 10.25″ Skillet, 10.25″ Grill Pan, 6″ Red Silicone Pot Holder, Red Silicone Handle Mitt, Red Pan Scraper and Black Grill Pan Scraper.
- Cast iron is at home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; great for induction cooktops.
- Silicone accessories are dishwasher safe and heat resistant.
