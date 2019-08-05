Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 20% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Back to School Essentials Sale offers 20% off top brands with code BTS at checkout. You can find great deals on Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Nine West and more. Free shipping applies on $75+. The men’s Cole Haan Pinch Weekender Loafers are on sale for $80, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are a great transitional option for fall and they’re very on-trend. They also have a cushioned insole for comfort too. I also love that this style has a unique braided detailing. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!