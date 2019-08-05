Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 20% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Back to School Essentials Sale offers 20% off top brands with code BTS at checkout. You can find great deals on Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Nine West and more. Free shipping applies on $75+. The men’s Cole Haan Pinch Weekender Loafers are on sale for $80, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are a great transitional option for fall and they’re very on-trend. They also have a cushioned insole for comfort too. I also love that this style has a unique braided detailing. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxfords $152 (Orig. $190)
- Cole Haan Pinch Weekender Loafers $80 (Orig. $100)
- Ralph Lauren Star Dress Shirt $64 (Orig. $80)
- Dockers Smart 360 Khakis $48 (Orig. $78)
- Gold Toe 4-Pack Athletic Socks $13 (Orig. $16)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Steve Madden Greece Sandals $63 (Orig. $79)
- Sam Edelman Medallion Sandals $39 (Orig. $49)
- Nine West Tatianna Pump $71 (Orig. $89)
- Marc Fisher Bryte Sandals $32 (Orig. $69)
- Alfani Pajama Set $14 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
