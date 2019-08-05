Microsoft Surface Go is a full-blown, extremely portable PC: $339 (Reg. $400)

datavis via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Surface Go Intel Gold/64GB/4GB for $339.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Stock is running low, but both Wholesale Connection and Electronic Express are offering it for the same price. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. For those on the looking for a more portable PC experience, Surface Go delivers with a full-blown desktop operating system, 9 hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity and more. With Windows and Microsoft Office, PC veterans will be right at home with this portable solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards Microsoft’s Signature Type Cover at $75. Like Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, this option snaps on with magnets and doesn’t need to be charged. With backlit keys and a trackpad, many would argue that pairing this with a Surface Go yields a much more capable option than Apple’s iPad with Smart Keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

New 10” Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance with tablet portability, a stunning touchscreen, and the Windows and Office* experience you know. From email, browsing, and home projects to unwinding with a favorite TV show, Surface Go is by your side wherever you are — with up to 9 hours¹ of battery life, built-in HD cameras, hassle-free connectivity, and all the ports you need, including multi-tasking USB-C.

