Keep food fresh + organize your pantry w/ OXO’s 3 airtight canisters for $23

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Airtight POP Round Canister Set for $23.19 Prime shipped. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a beautiful way to display your flour, sugar, rice, or even pasta, these canisters are perfect. They are airtight, keeping your goods fresh. Plus, the round and clear design will make them a focal point of your kitchen or pantry, while also allowing you to know exactly what’s inside. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If being airtight isn’t a big deal to you, check out the AmazonBasics Tritan 10-piece Locking Food Storage Container Set for $12.50 Prime shipped. This is great for keeping leftovers fresh in the fridge, while still retaining the ability to see what’s stored at a glance.

For those who need the airtight design, but want to save some cash, opt for a single OXO POP Round Canister from $14 Prime shipped, depending what size you choose. This is great if you’re just starting out, or maybe you don’t need all three sizes at once.

OXO Good Grips Airtight POP Canister features:

3 Piece Set includes: 1.9-quart size (5.7 x 5.7 x 7.0 inches), 3-quart size (6.2 x 6.2 x 8.7 inches) and 4.5-quart size (6.8 x 6.8 x 10.3 inches)

These airtight storage canisters keep your dry foods fresh and your countertop organized

Push the button for an airtight seal, push again to release; button ‘pops’ up to double as a built-in handle

Each size is perfectly calibrated to store common household staples including cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts, snacks and more

Lid unsnaps for thorough cleaning; silicone seal is dishwasher safe

