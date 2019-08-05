The Philips FlexCare+ Electric Toothbrush is $70 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6921) for $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Amazon is currently selling this model for $120 with an on-page coupon and it goes for $130 at Walmart right now. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $30. It features 5 brushing modes with an illuminated section display, two minute timer, 3-week battery life, an included charger and a hard travel case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

However, if it’s just a basic electric toothbrush you need a with simple timer and a rechargeable battery, there are options for less. The Oral-B White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a great choice at $40 with a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks. Improves gum health up to 100% vs. a manual toothbrush

Unique sonic technology: With up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute, exceptional plaque removal between teeth and along the gumline

Up to 6x more plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush.Smartimer and Quadpacer help ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

Voltage:110-220 V. Operating time (full to empty) – Up to 3 weeks.Invigorating massage

