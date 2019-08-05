Philips Hue White Dimming Starter Set gets 20% discount to $84, more from $64

Philips is currently discounting its Hue White Dimming Starter Bundle down to $84 shipped. Typically selling for $105, that saves you 20% and brings the price down to one of the best we’ve seen. Compared to purchasing all of these accessories at their respective all-time lows, today’s offer is just $7 more. Included in this bundle is the Philips Hue Hub alongside a Dimmer Switch and three White Dimmable bulbs. For those looking to get started decking out their home in smart lighting, this starter kit gives you everything needed to take advantage of the Hue lighting system. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. More below from $64.

Also on sale is the White Expansion Bundle for $64 shipped from Philips. This bundle gives you six dimmable light bulbs to expand your setup. A single bundle typically sells for $14 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $20. Perfect for those who are looking to grow their smart home setup on a budget. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

Philips Hue White Dimming Starter Bundle features:

Get started with the White dimming starter bundle and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. Control the bulbs with the dimmer switch or from your smart device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!