This $75 Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Wagon is perfect for upcoming fall tailgates

Amazon offers the Radio Flyer 3-In-1 Tailgater Wagon for $74.91 shipped. Regularly as much as $110, it had been going for between $90 and $100 before this drop to the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Before you know it, fall sports will be underway. Having one of these with you on the sidelines will be a big help, as it can haul a total of 200 pounds. Features include a stow-away cooler caddy plus a stationary bench mode in case young kids want to sit and watch the game. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some extra cash by opting for the Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon from $64.50. This is a more straightforward wagon that folds for storage. It has a 150-pound weight capacity.

Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon:

3 wagons in 1 – Hauling, 2 rider seating, & bench seating

Stow away cooler Caddy holds extra cargo

Easy one hand flat fold, folds flat for easy storage

Seatbelts for added safety

Product Dimensions = 52. 40″ X 21. 60″ X 32″

Weight Capacity = 150 lbs wagon and 50 lbs on cooler Caddy

