Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $30, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $30, more

- Aug. 5th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low, matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best around. Currently matched at Walmart. This is the latest Bethesda/id Software post-apocalyptic shooter with everything from monster trucks to gyrocopters and more.  You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Quest XI and many more down below. 

