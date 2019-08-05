Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $30, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low, matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best around. Currently matched at Walmart. This is the latest Bethesda/id Software post-apocalyptic shooter with everything from monster trucks to gyrocopters and more. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Quest XI and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched Walmart
- New Labo VR support here
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $50 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Days Gone on PS4 for $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Banner Saga Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Matched at Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
