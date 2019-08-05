Level up to Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Keyboard at $90 ($50 off), more

Amazon currently offers the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Black or Quartz Pink for $89.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a $50 discount, is $10 under our previous mention and marks new all-time low at Amazon. Based around Razer Mechanical Switches, this keyboard is ready for eSports. It features RGB backlit keys, a detachable palm rest and more. There’s also a full suite of programmable macro keys. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for additional gaming accessories.

We’re also seeing the CORSAIR K63 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard & Gaming Lapboard Combo for $129.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. CORSAIR’s K63 Keyboard and Lapboard lets you play your favorite titles on the big screen. It’s a perfect accessory for your couch gaming setup and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or a low-latency 2.4Ghz as well as over USB as a wired option. Plus, you’ll get up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 310 customers.

A perfect way to put your savings to work is by pairing the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 with the extended AmazonBasics gaming mousepad. This option gives you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Keyboard features:

When you’re in the middle of an intense tournament match, every millisecond counts in trying to secure that winning edge over your opponent. So you can count on the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 – the mechanical keyboard with the fastest performance ever produced by Razer. Its tenkeyless design allows your mouse to stay closer for effortless maneuvering. A detachable wrist support enables ergonomic comfort during extended gaming session. Plus, with 16.8 million colors and Razer Chroma customizable backlighting, you can create your own gaming gear that’s as brilliant as your gaming prowess.

