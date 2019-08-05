Game on-the-go with $300 off Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook at $1,300

Amazon currently offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook 1.8GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Find it at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $1,600, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. Despite the thin form-factor, you’ll enjoy Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports and more. Another perk is that thanks to said Thunderbolt 3 input, you can take advantage of everything from hubs to eGPU for the ultimate gaming setup and more. Rated 4+ stars from 64% of shoppers and learn more about Razer’s Blade series in our review.

Use your savings to keep the Blade Stealth protected while out and about with Razer’s Blade Armor Case. If you don’t need the rigid plastic shell and drop-protection, consider opting for Amazon’s Laptop Sleeve instead.

Plus for additional ways to level up your game, don’t forget that Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Keyboard is down to a new all-time low at $90 ($50 off), plus more.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook features:

The 13.3″ Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop is designed for gamers who favor portability and productivity above all else. Specs-wise, it’s powered by a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, a 256GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX MX150 graphics card. Thanks to its compact form factor and 10 hours of battery life, you can easily take it with you on the go. For additional gaming performance, users can opt for an external Thunderbolt 3-equipped graphics system like the Razer Core X. Other integrated features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Windows 10 Home (64-Bit).

