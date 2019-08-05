Reebok kicks up your workouts with 40% off sitewide and 50% off kids’ footwear

Reebok takes 40% off sitewide with promo code SCHOOL during its Back to School Sale. Plus, it’s also cutting 50% off kids’ footwear. Reebok Unlocked members receive free shipping (free to sign up). The men’s Hyrdorush II Running Shoes are currently $36, which is down from their original rate of $80. These shoes feature a modern look and multiple color options. They also have a foam outsole to promote support as well as a cushioned insole. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 100 reviews from Reebok customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hydrorush II Running Shoes $36 (Orig. $80)
- Fusium Run 2 Sneakers $42 (Orig. $90)
- Floatride Flexweave Sneaker $78 (Orig. $150)
- Cloudride DMX 3.0 $45 (Orig. $80)
- ENH 20inch Work Duffle $24 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crossfit Grace Sneaker $60 (Orig. $100)
- Les Mills Lux High-Rise Tights $42 (Orig. $70)
- Print Her 3.0 Lace $48 (Orig. $80)
- Reago Pulse Trainers $42 (Orig. $70)
- Guresu 2.0 Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
